Two councillors have had a sign installed visible to motorists promoting Redcar as being part of Yorkshire.

Councillors Yvonne Lax-Keeler and Chris Jones put their heads together for the project which led to the sign being put in place on Redcar Lane on the outskirts of the town last week. It was paid for using a ward allowance available to Coun Lax-Keeler and is set on local sandstone.

The sign, estimated to have cost about £5,000, incorporates the famous Yorkshire white rose and describes Redcar as being on the North Yorkshire coast.

In 2015 Redcar and Cleveland Council began adding North Yorkshire to its postal address, changing letter headings and refreshing some road signs in a bid to cash in on the hugely successful Tour de Yorkshire cycle race which saw tourists flock to the county.

Councillor Yvonne Lax-Keeler with the sign

The move was mocked by some critics who have challenged the notion that Redcar is in Yorkshire, particularly when this is no longer reflected within local government boundaries following the creation of the county of Cleveland in 1974 which annexed parts of the old North Riding.

However supporters insist it continues to remain part of the historic county of Yorkshire, something acknowledged by the Encyclopedia Britannica.

Welcome to Yorkshire, which champions Yorkshire tourism, also describes Redcar as a seaside town on the Yorkshire coast.

Meanwhile, Wikipedia refers to Redcar and Cleveland, some of which takes in the North York Moors, as a “borough with unitary authority status in North Yorkshire”.

Coun Lax-Keeler, who represents Wheatlands ward, said: “We are the most northerly seaside town on the Yorkshire coast and are definitely in North Yorkshire. We want to get more people interested in this and hopefully bring more people to Redcar with the sign. People have said they love it.”

She said it would be an asset to the council.