All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Jack Cariss Memorial Tractor Run 2023: All the best photos of vintage vehicles in the Yorkshire countryside

Tractors from across the eras turned out for the annual Jack Cariss Memorial Tractor Run through Ryedale at the weekend.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:39 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:44 BST

The popular event, which also features a charity auction, raises funds for Malton Hospital’s League of Friends.

Tractors gathered at the starting point, the P Farrow and Sons scrapyard, and travelled through villages to the finish at The Smithy Arms, calling at several other local pubs.

Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty went along.

Tractor driver arriving in Hovingham, their first stop of the day.

1. Hovingham

Tractor driver arriving in Hovingham, their first stop of the day. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Caroline Chapman, of Birdsall, with her 1958 Fordson Dexta

2. Start point

Caroline Chapman, of Birdsall, with her 1958 Fordson Dexta Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Terry Coatsworth, of Norton, giving his passenger for the day his dog Woody, some of his sandwich

3. Passenger

Terry Coatsworth, of Norton, giving his passenger for the day his dog Woody, some of his sandwich Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Passing through Coneysthorpe on the Castle Howard estate

4. Coneysthorpe, near Castle Howard

Passing through Coneysthorpe on the Castle Howard estate Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireRyedaleYorkshire Post