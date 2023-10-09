Jack Cariss Memorial Tractor Run 2023: All the best photos of vintage vehicles in the Yorkshire countryside
Tractors from across the eras turned out for the annual Jack Cariss Memorial Tractor Run through Ryedale at the weekend.
The popular event, which also features a charity auction, raises funds for Malton Hospital’s League of Friends.
Tractors gathered at the starting point, the P Farrow and Sons scrapyard, and travelled through villages to the finish at The Smithy Arms, calling at several other local pubs.
Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty went along.
