Jimi Hendrix: Searching out the rock star's Yorkshire gigs from a hotel in Ilkley to a ballroom in Hull

Superstar Jimi Hendrix may be known as the greatest instrumentalist in the history of rock music but there was a time when he played at Ilkley's Troutbeck Hotel.

Then a theatre in Leeds, and a country club in a North Yorkshire village near Yarm. Now a search is on, for photographs and memories, to share such forgotten snapshots in time.

The Handel & Hendrix Museum cares for the Mayfair flat Hendrix lived in at the height of his fame, alongside the adjoining property of the great baroque composer G.F. Handel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now there is to be a new exhibition about Hendrix's music and influence, featuring personal mementos, photographs and memories from his many gigs or events on tour.

Rock guitar virtuoso Jimi Hendrix (1942 - 1970) caught mid guitar-break during his performance at the Isle of Wight Festival, August 1970. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

As well as Ilkley there are at least six venues across Yorkshire where Hendrix is known to have played, and the hope is that somebody may still remember.

Simon Daniels is director of the museum trust. He said what stands out about Hendrix today is his universal appeal across generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jimi Hendrix was an amazing musician, with a magnetic personality that really comes across with all his energy," said Mr Daniels. "He was almost an other-worldly character, in some ways in the 1960s, with his flamboyancy of dress and the flamboyancy of his music.

"We really want to get memories and photographs and stories, that are evocative from the time that he was alive. If people had photographs of him that are new it would be an incredible find."

Exhibitions space at Handel & Hendrix in London

The museum cares for a flat at 23 Brook Street where Hendrix lived with his girlfriend Kathy Etchingham in 1968-69, before his death in 1970 aged 27, as well as Handel's home at number 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reopening in May after a £3m refurbishment, there will be a new exhibition alongside a documentary film capturing memories. The belief is that from Woodstock to the Isle of White, and from these seven known venues in Yorkshire, some people may still have photographs or crowd shots they can share.

He is known to have played at Hull's Skyline Ballroom, Kirklevington Country Club, Leeds' Odeon Theatre, Sheffield's City Hall and Mojo A Go Go, and York University's Langwith College.

In Ilkley he appeared at the Troutbeck Hotel (now a nursing home) in March 1967. It didn't end well, with police closing the show citing crowd safety concerns.

The main room of 23 Brook Street, now Handel & Hendrix in London. Credit Michael Bowles-Handel & Hendrix in London

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad