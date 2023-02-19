Jorvik Viking Festival 2023: All the best photos from Europe's largest Norse gathering in York

The Jorvik Viking Festival is now Europe’s largest Norse-themed gathering, attracting large numbers of historical re-enactors and actors as well as visitors.

This year there was a parade, night-time battle spectacular in the grounds of York Castle, and Viking feast in the Merchant Adventurers’ Hall with authentic food from the period. A market of 10th-century traders also ran in the Hall – and there was a Best Beard competition for the men.