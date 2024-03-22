Among the attractions at the event, which started on Thursday and runs until Sunday, are the 4079 and 6990 Great Western Railway, the 4073 Class Pendennis Castle and the 6959 Class Witherslack Hall.
The 4079 has been hired from Didcot Railway Centre for the event, while the 6990 appears courtesy of David Clark Railway Trust and The Great Central Railway.
Visitors will be able to take a tour of the shed, or experience the breathtaking beauty of the railway from the guards van on the goods train.
Take a look at these pictures which show the railway, its machines and the people who help run it in all its glory. All of the photos were taken by Tom Marshall for Keighley and Worth Valley Railway.
For more information, visit www.kwvr.co.uk.
