Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: Photos show heritage railway in all its glory as steam gala begins

The Keighley and Worth Valley Railway steam gala is taking place this weekend, with several stunning locomotives on show.
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 12:44 GMT

Among the attractions at the event, which started on Thursday and runs until Sunday, are the 4079 and 6990 Great Western Railway, the 4073 Class Pendennis Castle and the 6959 Class Witherslack Hall.

The 4079 has been hired from Didcot Railway Centre for the event, while the 6990 appears courtesy of David Clark Railway Trust and The Great Central Railway.

Visitors will be able to take a tour of the shed, or experience the breathtaking beauty of the railway from the guards van on the goods train.

Take a look at these pictures which show the railway, its machines and the people who help run it in all its glory. All of the photos were taken by Tom Marshall for Keighley and Worth Valley Railway.

For more information, visit www.kwvr.co.uk.

Double-header with 1054 'Coal Tank' leading 85 Taff Vale Railway near Oakworth Station. Credit: Tom Marshall/KWVR

1. Steam Gala

Double-header with 1054 'Coal Tank' leading 85 Taff Vale Railway near Oakworth Station. Credit: Tom Marshall/KWVR Photo: Tom Marshall

Nichols Hellewell on the footplate of visiting loco 6990 Great Western Railway 'Witherslack Hall' outside Keighley. Credit: Tom Marshall/KWVR

2. KWVR

Nichols Hellewell on the footplate of visiting loco 6990 Great Western Railway 'Witherslack Hall' outside Keighley. Credit: Tom Marshall/KWVR Photo: Tom Marshall

KWVR Steam Gala 6990 'Witherslack Hall' departing Keighley Station. Credit: Tom Marshall/KWVR

3. KWVR

KWVR Steam Gala 6990 'Witherslack Hall' departing Keighley Station. Credit: Tom Marshall/KWVR Photo: Tom Marshall

Haworth Yard, Gemma Allchin preparing 52044 L&Y Class 25. Credit: Tom Marshall/KWVR

4. Clean up

Haworth Yard, Gemma Allchin preparing 52044 L&Y Class 25. Credit: Tom Marshall/KWVR Photo: Tom Marshall

