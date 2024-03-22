Among the attractions at the event, which started on Thursday and runs until Sunday, are the 4079 and 6990 Great Western Railway, the 4073 Class Pendennis Castle and the 6959 Class Witherslack Hall.

The 4079 has been hired from Didcot Railway Centre for the event, while the 6990 appears courtesy of David Clark Railway Trust and The Great Central Railway.

Visitors will be able to take a tour of the shed, or experience the breathtaking beauty of the railway from the guards van on the goods train.

Take a look at these pictures which show the railway, its machines and the people who help run it in all its glory. All of the photos were taken by Tom Marshall for Keighley and Worth Valley Railway.

For more information, visit www.kwvr.co.uk.

1 . Steam Gala Double-header with 1054 'Coal Tank' leading 85 Taff Vale Railway near Oakworth Station. Credit: Tom Marshall/KWVR Photo: Tom Marshall Photo Sales

2 . KWVR Nichols Hellewell on the footplate of visiting loco 6990 Great Western Railway 'Witherslack Hall' outside Keighley. Credit: Tom Marshall/KWVR Photo: Tom Marshall Photo Sales

3 . KWVR KWVR Steam Gala 6990 'Witherslack Hall' departing Keighley Station. Credit: Tom Marshall/KWVR Photo: Tom Marshall Photo Sales

4 . Clean up Haworth Yard, Gemma Allchin preparing 52044 L&Y Class 25. Credit: Tom Marshall/KWVR Photo: Tom Marshall Photo Sales