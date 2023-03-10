Keighley and Worth Valley Railway Steam Gala 2023: Stunning photographs of steam locomotives and stations in the snow
The Keighley and Worth Valley Railway had to implement a special snow timetable when an Arctic storm blew in for its annual steam gala.
The 2023 event began on Friday and runs until Sunday March 12. Visitors will be able to see three guest steam locomotives visiting from other heritage lines – including Leander and Lancashire Fusilier – as well as a full complement of ‘home’ engines working. There will also be shed tours running across the weekend and a goods train demonstration.
Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty captured the scenic activity down at the railway.
