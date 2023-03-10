News you can trust since 1754
Keighley and Worth Valley Railway Steam Gala 2023: Stunning photographs of steam locomotives and stations in the snow

The Keighley and Worth Valley Railway had to implement a special snow timetable when an Arctic storm blew in for its annual steam gala.

The 2023 event began on Friday and runs until Sunday March 12. Visitors will be able to see three guest steam locomotives visiting from other heritage lines – including Leander and Lancashire Fusilier – as well as a full complement of ‘home’ engines working. There will also be shed tours running across the weekend and a goods train demonstration.

Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty captured the scenic activity down at the railway.

45690 EX LMS 5XP Jubilee Class 'Leander' arriving into Haworth Station.

1. e185169b-d316-4b69-97bb-421cc2afc1ae

Photo: James Hardisty

Callum Walton, locomotive engineer for Riley & Sons Ltd based in Heywood, Lancashire, walking infront of a steaming LMS Stanier Class 5 4-6-0 No. 44871.

2. 60129f44-b3cd-4b23-9aaa-6c25be7eabde

Photo: James Hardisty

Calum Barrow locomotive engineer for Riley & Sons Ltd based in Heywood, Lancashire, working on LMS Stanier Class 5 4-6-0 No. 44871.

3. 246d4386-fd7a-4aa8-89d2-f7cc7c134fbd

Photo: James Hardisty

Cameron Sheehan, Station Foreman at Haworth Station.

4. 28b68e84-4178-41ff-b0aa-44526c27cf59

Photo: James Hardisty

