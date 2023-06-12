King Charles visits North Yorkshire Moors Railway and rides the Flying Scotsman to celebrate milestone anniversaries

King Charles III is back in Yorkshire today – and has visited the North Yorkshire Moors Railway and ridden famous locomotive the Flying Scotsman.

The monarch’s appearance at Pickering Station was arranged to mark the milestone anniversaries of both the engine – which was built in Doncaster 100 years ago - and the heritage line, which began running trains 50 years ago.

The King also took part in a walkabout in Pickering town centre, visiting local shops and the parish church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He travelled on a specially-formed Royal Train from Grosmont to Pickering, consisting of luxury coaches hauled by the Flying Scotsman, which is taking part in a number of events for its centenary year arranged by its owners, the National Railway Museum.

King Charles at Pickering Station

The King met and spoke to volunteers on the heritage railway and unveiled a plaque at the station.

The 100-year-old engine had its roof painted white and new lamps fitted to its cab as part of the Royal Train’s traditional livery.