For four centuries, Christmas has been celebrated in a variety of different ways at one of Yorkshire’s most intriguing homes.Now people are invited to explore Christmas traditions past and present from around the world at Kiplin Hall and Gardens.

A spokesman for the home in North Yorkshire near the River Swale in the Vale of Mowbray said it would make an interesting visit.

He said: “Enjoy festive displays in the hall inspired by the lives of the owner families over the last 400 years. Explore a modern American Thanksgiving dinner inspired by Kiplin’s historic connection to Maryland.

“Be enchanted by the Italian legend of La Befana, an old lady who would sweep the hearth with her broom and leave gifts for good children. In the 1800s Christopher Crowe lived at Kiplin after a career as a diplomat in Italy.

Time Travellers Christmas at Kiplin Hall, Near Richmond. Alice Rose is pictured with the Christmas Tree at the Hall. Picture by Simon Hulme

“These and many more discoveries are waiting for you this festive season as we go back in time for Christmas at Kiplin. The Tea Room will be serving warming soups and festive bakes.

Kiplin Hall and Gardens is open six days a week, closed on Thursdays.”

This year’s event is called “A Time Traveller’s Christmas” and it runs until December 18. Kiplin will then close to the public until early February, welcoming the spring as the snowdrops emerge.

An oasis of calm and tranquillity in the heart of North Yorkshire, Kiplin Hall & Gardens was built from 1619 for George Calvert, the founder of Maryland, in America. With an intimately presented hall, award winning tearoom and scenic walks around the lake, through the woodland and parkland, and in the walled and formal gardens, and activities for all ages, Kiplin is an ideal place to experience North Yorkshire country living at its finest.

Time Travellers Christmas at Kiplin Hall, Near Richmond. Samantha Jennings pictured with the Oragami Doves at the Hall. Picture by Simon Hulme

Whether you are looking for family fun or an informative curator talk there’s plenty to enjoy at Kiplin. Many of the events are included with admission, adding excellent value to our annual tickets.

Some events are ticketed separately from general admission, ticket fees are clearly identified in the event details. Please check back regularly for updates, or join the mailing list.

A Kiplin Hall spokesman said: “The lovingly restored walled garden provides produce for the Tea Room, just as it would have served Kiplin’s family kitchen. Cut flowers are grown for display in the Hall, and are also sold alongside fruit and vegetables on the Produce Cart. The small Garden Museum to the rear of the Walled Garden helps piece together the earth’s rich history.

“The Hall has undergone many changes over the four centuries, and now plays host to no end of fascinating stories revealing a rich history with an international flavour.