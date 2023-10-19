Almost 60,000 people visited the restored Kirkleatham Walled Garden, near Redcar, in the last 12-month financial period, new figures show.

An update contained in a recent briefing for members of Redcar and Cleveland Council’s climate and environment scrutiny committee also revealed that visitors spent £612,620 in total between April last year and March this year.

It said more events had taken place at the attraction – which cost in the region of £10m and opened its doors to the public in 2021 – leading to a rise in visitor numbers.

These included a school prom, awards nights, wedding functions, the mayor’s ball and a charity dinner. Menu costs had also risen, which was said to be a factor in visitors spending more.

Kirkleatham Walled Gardens. Picture/credit: Stuart Boulton/RCBC

The attraction features formal gardens, areas for activities, a 350-seat pavilion available for event hire, a glasshouse and a café and shop. Various horticultural and crafts workshops are also hosted throughout the year.

The grade two listed walled garden, off the A174 at Kirkleatham, was subject to political clashes at the council during its development with a report in 2020 revealing the project had gone over budget by £1.6m.

There were also delays in its construction and planned opening caused by the coronavirus pandemic. International catering and support services firm Elior was handed a so-called concession contract by the council lasting up to ten years to operate the venue.

This meant that, while some initial direct costs were covered by the council, the local authority would not be paying Elior for its services. Instead the council receives turnover rent from the company, which can go up and down based on how well the business does.

Members of the scrutiny committee asked for more information about a catering and horticultural academy that formed part of the original plans.

They were told the planning and delivery of training due to be hosted at the venue was being developed in a partnership between the council and Elior “to ensure it dovetails with the commercial challenges of the site”.