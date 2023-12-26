It’s not Christmas without Yorkshire’s quirky traditions.

We’ve had our Christmas mass at York Minster, the Poor Old Hoss has been taken around Richmond, and now we’ve had Knaresborough’s annual Boxing Day Tug o’ War match.

The event, which saw hundreds of people line the sides of the River Nidd, sees both men’s and women’s teams compete to see who can win the battle of strength and not end up in the river itself.

This year teams from the Half Moon Free House and Mother Shipton Inn competed in the tug-of-war contest across the River Nidd.

The unusually mild weather this Christmas meant there was slightly less slipping and sliding than normal, and the crowds could enjoy the event without shivering and getting soaked with rain.

And even the losers don’t have to put up with getting wet by being dragged into the river these days, but they do have a bruised ego to dust down after the event.

Take a look at our gallery of images from the event, and see if you can spot yourself in the crowd. All photos were taken by Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty.

