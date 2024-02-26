All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Knaresborough Viaduct: The history behind one of Yorkshire's most iconic landmarks

A regular feature of calendars, this castellated bridge across the River Nidd was built in 1851, predating by over two decades Yorkshire’s other famous railway viaduct at Ribblehead.
By Roger Ratcliffe
Published 26th Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT

The structure was built to carry a branch of the Leeds and Thirsk line eastwards from Harrogate and meet another line which was being extended westwards from York by the East and West Yorkshire Junction Railway.

However, the opening was delayed when much of the almost-completed viaduct collapsed into the river on March 11, 1848, the crashing of falling gritstone continuing to be heard in the town centre for five minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lime in the building mortar which fell into the river was responsible for the deaths of thousands of fish.

Knaresborough Viaduct is a very popular tourist attractionKnaresborough Viaduct is a very popular tourist attraction
Knaresborough Viaduct is a very popular tourist attraction

Once the debris was cleared from the Nidd, work began on a replacement viaduct with castellated walls and piers designed to fit in with the nearby ruin of Knaresborough Castle.

Get the latest news, straight to your inbox, with one of the Yorkshire Post’s newsletters

With a height of just over 80ft (24.5m), it has four arches and three piers. The total length is 260ft (80m). The architect was Thomas Grainger, a Scottish civil engineer and surveyor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After costing just under £10,000 to build, the opening ceremony was held on October 1, 1851.

It has long been a tourist attraction and, although the famous architectural historian Sir Nikolaus Pevsner considered it a “notable railway crime”, the Bradford-born novelist and playwright J B Priestley wrote that its reflection in the Nidd “added a double beauty to the scene”.

The viaduct is a grade II-listed structure.

Related topics:YorkshireYork

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.