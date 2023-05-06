Knitters create miniature corgis, carriages and a King for the Coronation in Thirsk

Two knitting groups have been hard at work to make postbox toppers, a lifesize Royal couple, with corgis and more.

Thirsk Yarnbombers have knitted some 37 creations from the King and Queen to Beefeaters and golden carriages. There are tiny medals and jewels, capes and horses.

Coming so soon after Easter, the group had to move their previous 'new life' display of chicks and flowers to a new area so as not to confuse people with the mix of knitted creations.

Thirsk yarnbombers have been knitting creations for the kings coronation, to decorate the town's Market Square. Pictured Elaine Bowman. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The group, which has 80 members, hadn't known what others were making until they were put on display.

Member Elaine Bowman is among those to take part, having made a Royal crown. She said: "It's very intricate to make, it can go on for weeks and weeks trying for perfection.

"People do love to see them all, we get a lot of comments. "The colours we've got are absolutely fantastic."

Funds raised through the Yarnbomber’s ventures go to charities, and this year to the Charlie Dallas Lancaster Foundation.

Thirsk yarnbombers have been knitting creations for the kings coronation, to decorate the town's Market Square. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.

To Ms Bowman, who will be celebrating with family today, she said: "We haven't had a king for 70 years - we've got to make the most of it. A coronation doesn't come along that often, and it's lovely to be a part of it."

On the other side of town are the Rogues Corner knitting group, featuring Andrea Maloney, who has made a lifesize King Charles and Camilla, and Diane Walker with a postbox topper of the Royal couple which comes complete with carriage and horses. There were 12 balls of wool for the King's suit, outlined Ms Maloney, two for his head, then more for his shirt and medals.

"They are nearly as tall as me," said Ms Maloney. "It did take a while. There's no patterns you see. I've got bits from over the years, I just made the rest up. There was a lot of fiddling and faffing.

"It's an event in history. This isn't going to happen again in our lifetime."

Thirsk yarnbombers have been knitting creations for the kings coronation, to decorate the town's Market Square. Pictured Elaine Bowman and Susie Robinson. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.