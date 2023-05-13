All Sections
Lancaster flypast Golcar: Here's when you can see the Lancaster Bomber flypast in Yorkshire this weekend

The iconic Lancaster Bomber will be gracing the skies of Yorkshire once again this weekend.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 13th May 2023, 10:33 BST

The bomber is set to fly over parts of West Yorkshire this afternoon (May 13) as part of the ‘Lily Day’ events at Golcar, near Huddersfield. The plane will be flying around the country as part of various events such as the Lily Day, but also the 40s weekend in Melton Mowbray and the Temple at War event in Essex.

The plane will start at the 40s weekend in Melton Mowbray before heading around the East Midlands, crossing over Grantham in Lincolnshire, a boat gathering in Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire, before heading back to Lincolnshire.

It will then swoop south, heading down to Cambridgeshire, Buckinghamshire and Essex before heading up to West Yorkshire, where it is scheduled to visit between 2.42pm and 3.12pm. It means people in South Yorkshire and the neighbouring West Yorkshire areas may also get a glimpse of the famous old aircraft.

A Lancaster bomber flies over Derwent Reservoir in Derbyshire, England on May 16, 2013, as part of events marking the 70th Anniversary of an air-raid on three dams in Germany's Ruhr Valley by a team of airmen dubbed the "Dambusters". (Photo credit should read ANDREW YATES/AFP/Getty Images)A Lancaster bomber flies over Derwent Reservoir in Derbyshire, England on May 16, 2013, as part of events marking the 70th Anniversary of an air-raid on three dams in Germany's Ruhr Valley by a team of airmen dubbed the "Dambusters". (Photo credit should read ANDREW YATES/AFP/Getty Images)
A Lancaster bomber flies over Derwent Reservoir in Derbyshire, England on May 16, 2013, as part of events marking the 70th Anniversary of an air-raid on three dams in Germany's Ruhr Valley by a team of airmen dubbed the "Dambusters". (Photo credit should read ANDREW YATES/AFP/Getty Images)

After leaving West Yorkshire, it will head back down to Berkshire, giving people in South Yorkshire another chance to spot the plane.

For anyone who misses out on the flypast, they won’t have to wait long for another chance to spot the plane, as there is another scheduled Battle of Britain Memorial Flight planned for Haworth, in West Yorkshire, and Sheffield on May 20.

