Leeds 2023 to see a reimagining of Mexico's Day of the Dead as elements of the 'epic' programme revealed

Leeds 2023 pledges a bold spectacle of art and performance, poetry and motion, with hundreds of events to awaken the city's cultural potential.

As elements of the programme are revealed, from a Mexican-inspired reimagining of Day of the Dead to a touring observatory, organisers promise an "extraordinary year".

Broadcaster Gabby Logan, chair of Leeds 2023, said: "2023 will be the year we Let Culture Loose and show to the world just what an incredible, talented and diverse city we are."

Abby Dix-Mason and Jane Earnshaw from Foxglove, which will see a mobile observatory and a creative events programme inspired by world-changing civil engineer John Smeaton

The creativity of all 33 city wards is to feature in a three-part programme, organisers have revealed, punctuated by 12 signature projects.

Three seasons are to shape the year, starting with January's 'awakening' at Headingley Stadium, featuring Corinne Bailey-Rae, Simon Armitage and Graft and with a ballot open for tickets in exchange for art.

Among signature events is a touring observatory. Then My Leeds 2023, co-created city-wide and with a new commission by artist Keith Khan.

There will be sculptures, sound walks with opera, poetry, children's artworks from every school, as well as a Day of the Dead reimagining.

Programe announcement of LEEDS 2023 Year of Culture. Chair Gabby Logan speaks. 23rd September 2022. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds Playhouse is to be taken over by older people with 1001 of their stories. Then a film festival, from the EU's National Institutes for Culture.

Leeds 2023 is the city's response to the 2017 cancellation of the UK's participation in the European City of Culture.

The overwhelming response was to "do it anyway", said organisers, so they did with backing from Burberry, Bruntwood and Channel 4.

The first season full programme, from January to April, will be announced in December.

All That Lives (c) Lizzie Coombes

Creative Director Kully Thiarai, as yesterday marked 100 days to go: "Together we will awaken the sleeping giant of our city’s promise and conjure an extraordinary year into being, creating memories that will stand the test of time. It will be a year when we all get to tell our stories, old and new, known and forgotten, in an act of determined collective defiance."

Programe announcement of LEEDS 2023 Year of Culture. Creative director Kully Thiarai speaks. 23rd September 2022. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe