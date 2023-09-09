It’s the Edwardian bath house in the heart of a Leeds community which has welcomed swimmers for more a century.

Bramley Baths was one of eight public bath houses built in the early 1900s to improve public health and wellbeing in response to the outbreak of cholera.

Local residents came to wash, swim and use the Russian Steam Baths – fashionable with the wealthier Edwardians as a healthy pastime. Originally the Globe Foundry owned by William Bottomley in the 1870s, the iconic foundry chimney, built from 8,000 Kirkstall bricks, still towers over the baths today and can be seen for miles around.

Bramley Baths has remained a constant in local life down the decades and following restoration in the late 1980s, was reopened in the early 1990s. When Leeds City Council invited expressions of interest to take over its management due to increased running costs, a passionate group of local residents and organisations joined forces to devise a business plan, campaign and fundraise.

Bramley Bath was opened as a public bath in 1904. Fast forward to 2023 and Lucy Meredith, a member of the Bramley Mermaids Club, swims in the baths.

By January 2013 the Friends of Bramley Baths had successfully saved their precious community asset, establishing the thriving not for profit organisation it is today.

Fast forward to 2023 and the baths is now set to get the recognition its deserves with a blue plaque honour from Leeds Civic Trust.

Trust director Martin Hamilton said: “As a child, I learned to swim at Bramley Baths – joining thousands of people who have visited the baths over the decades. It is a real Bramley landmark, and I am delighted that we are now able to share its story more widely.”

Bramley Baths.

CEO of Bramley Baths, David Wilford said: “Bramley Baths is a very special place in the hearts of many generations and has been since it opened its doors in 1904. Having a blue plaque means a lot to Bramley Baths – it is recognition of the historical significance and cultural value of the

building, and the important role the Baths continues to play in the community. Receiving a blue plaque is a source of great pride for Bramley Baths and our

community.”

The plaque will be jointly unveiled by the Deputy Lieutenant Kevin Sharp today (September 9) along with one of the Bath’s young swimmers Marley Parker – representing the generations of children who have learned to swim there.

Local MP Rachel Reeves and former MP Sir John Battle – who was instrumental in ensuring that the baths had a future as a community enterprise, are will also due to attend.

