Leeds Model Railway Exhibition 2022: All the best photos of members' fascinating layouts

The Leeds Model Railway Society held their annual exhibition at the Grammar School at Leeds this weekend.

By Grace Newton
36 minutes ago

Enthusiasts turned up to view 19 layouts of various sizes and themes, including designs based on American railroads and those with a more local inspiration, such as a recreation of a 1930s line along the Yorkshire coast and a depiction of an old diesel yard near Wakefield.

All images by Yorkshire Post photographer Bruce Rollinson.

1. The Leeds Model Railway Show at the Grammar School in Leeds. Pictured is Peter Goss and his Copper Wort 00 circular railway with scenes of the industrial railwys and brewing processes that took place in Burton on Trent. 22 October 2022. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Peter Goss and his Copper Wort 00 circular railway with scenes of the industrial railwys and brewing processes that took place in Burton on Trent.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2. The Leeds Model Railway Show at the Grammar School in Leeds. Pictured is John Medley and Doncaster MRC's Dainsborough Line. 22 October 2022. Picture Bruce Rollinson

John Medley and Doncaster MRC's 'Dainsborough Lane' layout

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. The Leeds Model Railway Show at the Grammar School in Leeds. Detail of John Brady's Irgendwohn Im Allgau, an imaginary town set in south western Germany. 22 October 2022. Picture Bruce Rollinson

John Brady's Irgendwohn Im Allgau, an imaginary town set in south-western Germany

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. The Leeds Model Railway Show at the Grammar School in Leeds. Detail of John Varley's Ghylldale 009 narrow guage layout set in 1930's North Yorkshire coast. 22 October 2022. Picture Bruce Rollinson

John Varley's Ghylldale 009 narrow guage layout set in 1930s North Yorkshire coast

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

