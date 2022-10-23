Enthusiasts turned up to view 19 layouts of various sizes and themes, including designs based on American railroads and those with a more local inspiration, such as a recreation of a 1930s line along the Yorkshire coast and a depiction of an old diesel yard near Wakefield.
1. The Leeds Model Railway Show at the Grammar School in Leeds.
Pictured is Peter Goss and his Copper Wort 00 circular railway with scenes of the industrial railwys and brewing processes that took place in Burton on Trent.
22 October 2022. Picture Bruce Rollinson
Peter Goss and his Copper Wort 00 circular railway with scenes of the industrial railwys and brewing processes that took place in Burton on Trent.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. The Leeds Model Railway Show at the Grammar School in Leeds.
Pictured is John Medley and Doncaster MRC's Dainsborough Line.
22 October 2022. Picture Bruce Rollinson
John Medley and Doncaster MRC's 'Dainsborough Lane' layout
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. The Leeds Model Railway Show at the Grammar School in Leeds.
Detail of John Brady's Irgendwohn Im Allgau, an imaginary town set in south western Germany.
22 October 2022. Picture Bruce Rollinson
John Brady's Irgendwohn Im Allgau, an imaginary town set in south-western Germany
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. The Leeds Model Railway Show at the Grammar School in Leeds.
Detail of John Varley's Ghylldale 009 narrow guage layout set in 1930's North Yorkshire coast.
22 October 2022. Picture Bruce Rollinson
John Varley's Ghylldale 009 narrow guage layout set in 1930s North Yorkshire coast
Photo: Bruce Rollinson