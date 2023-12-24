Planners have given the green light for an array of solar panels to be installed on one of Bradford’s most significant buildings.

Plans to fit panels to the roof of a section of Listers Mill, fronting Heaton Road, were revealed in November. Submitted by Haddow Enterprise LTD, the application says the panels will reduce energy bills for existing businesses based at the site and make the mill more attractive to future tenants.

Conservation officers backed the scheme, saying while that section of the mill does lie in a Conservation Area, it was not listed like other parts of the mill.

They added: “The proposal gives a huge opportunity to generate renewable energy and to decrease the building’s carbon footprint while ensuring it does not impact or harm the significance, appearance, and architectural character of the listed building.”

Approving the scheme, planners said: “This site is a key historic landmark within the North Park Road Conservation Area. While the scope of works would be notable, the pitch of the existing mill roof and materials would not be altered.