Looking back to when the Eurovision Song Contest was hosted in Harrogate

A sliver of excitement may be building for the song contest of the year with Eurovision headed for Britain's shores once more.

Some recall when it was Harrogate's turn to host, with the world's media on Yorkshire's doorstep.

Giles Rocholl was an apprentice trainee photographer with the Ackrills group of newspapers. Aged just 19 at the time, he had been struck by the media frenzy. The spa town's hosting of Eurovision in 1982 was to prove a "catalyst" for its communities, he now firmly believes.

Mr Rocholl, now a freelance photographer covering Yorkshire, recalls the "buzz" that captured the district in the run up in 1982.

A front page picture taken by Giles Rocholl of the German winner of the Eurovision Song Contest in 1982, Nicole. Image: Giles Rocholl Photography Ltd

"This was Harrogate's biggest event," he said. "It wasn't just the event - there was a whole week running up to it with festivals and street parties. There were just so many photographers - I was particularly envious of the Germans because they had all the best gear.

"All the hotels had the flags flying from all across Europe. Everybody was throwing parties. The European media just descended on the town. It was a massive buzz."

On the night itself Mr Rocholl was able to secure a meeting with Terry Wogan at the particular request of his editor's wife. Then UK pop duo Bardo, who sadly came seventh. The real scoop came in an exclusive front page picture of the winner from Germany, Nicole, who took the top spot with her song A Little bit of Peace.

"It was very exciting," recalled Mr Rocholl. "When the winner was announced the press pack were all led up the ramp - I was a bit naive at the time and I found myself at the back. Being cheeky, and competitive, I just went round the side and tapped her on the shoulder. I got a nice picture, up close, with all the photographers behind her.

Giles Rocholl pictured with UK Eurovision entrants Bardo. Image: Giles Rocholl Photography Ltd

"I broke the rules, but got a nice picture. It was the last night."

Liverpool is to host Eurovision with a grand finale on May 13, following a hotly contested bid by several cities including Sheffield and Leeds.

Back in 1982, the event in Harrogate was the contest's 27th, featuring 18 entries and broadcast to some 300m people in 30 countries worldwide, hosted by Jan Leeming.

The Harrogate Convention Centre - then named the Harrogate International Centre - was brand new. It had been Bucks Fizz, taking Dublin by storm in 1981, that secured the UK's rights to host the party, but there had been some surprise when Harrogate was chosen.

Images: Harrogate Convention Centre archives

There were maps and articles to ask 'where is Harrogate?'. To Mr Rocholl, then an apprentice photographer, the genteel spa town had been struggling with its identity in a modern world, and this put it on the map.

He said: "The town was trying to find its way into the future - it wasn't guaranteed that Harrogate would be the town it is now.

"Harrogate is a real jewel in the crown for Yorkshire. This was the catalyst for change that convinced people that it could be done here."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

