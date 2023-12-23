Lost photograph captures a 'moment in time' for First World War soldiers celebrating Christmas in York in 1914

Archivists have stumbled upon a last Christmas picture of First World War soldiers celebrating in York just before they were sent to the Western Front.

The striking image, capturing a lost moment in time”, shows the group in the historic Merchant Adventurers’ Hall, which is decorated to the rafters for Christmas 1914.

It isn't known what happened to the men, but a long list of repairs suggests they made themselves at home in the hall - and may also have been playing indoor football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The photograph was found by archivists at the University of York, cataloguing for the Company of Merchant Adventurers. It was discovered among a pile of papers bound with string and titled 'Agreement with the Secretary of State for the War Department'.

University of York

It reveals the Hall's important role as a billet for soldiers, with up to 50 men stationed here before being moved to Gainsborough in March 1915 and then France a month later. These soldiers from the Leeds Rifles, West Yorkshire Regiment, would play a part in some of the bloodiest battles of war, including the Somme, Ypres Salient and Passchendaele.

Gary Brannan, keeper of archives and research collections at the Borthwick Institute for Archives at the University of York said: “The photo captures a moment in time before one of the most significant events in British history that would change society forever.

“We can see that the soldiers decorated the hall and made themselves at home, reading, studying papers and smoking cigarettes. The papers found alongside this photo also suggest they may have played football, as there is a long list of the repairs, including window frames and lamps, that had to be made after they left!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is part of a new partnership, with the Company’s archive transferred into the care of the Borthwick Institute for Archives. The records, dating to the 12th century, consist of nearly 300 boxes which have now been catalogued and published online.

Other highlights include an Elizabethan Royal Charter, Victorian minute books and maps of York, showing how the city has grown over time. The original medieval deeds for the Hall were found alongside inn receipts for Georgian merchants on official business.