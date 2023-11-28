Lotherton Hall at Christmas: Gallery shows how country house in Leeds is readying itself for Christmas
Lotherton Hall in Aberford, Leeds, was closed from Monday to Friday last week while staff got the historic property ready for the Christmas period.
The country house’s Christmas Experience includes a “mesmerising woodland walk filled with interactive festive traditions” and Christmas past in the Hall.
We got a sneak peak inside the home while it was being decked out, and also took a look around the grounds to see what festival delights have been installed for visitors this year.
Lotherton Hall says: “The Elf Village returns for families to enjoy traditional crafts together and Mrs Claus will be looking for budding young bakers to help her decorate her gingerbread.
“We will have Christmas stalls on weekends and the Yuletide Yurt with magic shows will be back for families to enjoy a mulled wine or hot chocolate in a magical festive setting.”
Lotherton’s zoo, Wildlife World, also tells the story of the world’s natural heritage.
All pictures by Simon Dewhurst.