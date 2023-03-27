An historic Yorkshire grammar school that had been threatened with demolition is to be converted into an education, training and business hub for the community instead.

Maltby Grammar School near Rotherham’s original buildings, which include an imposing clock tower, date back to 1931 and opened after the lobbying of a local miner and Labour councillor. The grammar served the children of nearby pit towns and villages until 1967, when it merged with the local secondary modern and became a comprehensive.

In 2012, the school, having become an academy two years earlier, was given permission to redevelop the site for modern educational needs and the old buildings’ future became uncertain despite intense local support for their retention. They fell out of use around a decade ago and have suffered from considerable decay, attracting vandalism, arson and urban explorers.

Maltby Learning Trust has now announced that work has begun on the redevelopment of the grammar school using £5.9million of funding from Rotherham Council’s share of Levelling Up grants. The old buildings will provide facilities for Maltby Academy’s sixth form as well as incubator space for training and apprenticeship providers and start-up support for the leisure and hospitality sectors.

The old Maltby Grammar School buildings have been abandoned for a decade despite a school still operating on the site

Chief executive officer David Sutton said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce that work has now started on redeveloping the old Maltby Grammar School.

“The works will see the old building repurposed and will create a community resource that accommodates local services, supports wellbeing, employment and enterprise, and provides substantial learning opportunities for the Maltby community.”

Once open, there will be workspaces, seminar rooms, a skills development centre and a coffee shop with public access.

Post-16 students at the school and Sir Thomas Wharton Academy in Edlington, Doncaster, will be able to use the facilities. Community events will also be held there.