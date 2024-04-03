Maltby Grammar School: Historic Yorkshire grammar school clock chimes again after almost 15 years of silence
The chimes marked a significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of the historic school into a community hub, set to open later this year. The chimes, heard on March 26, symbolise the revival of a landmark that has stood silent for 14 years, into a community hub to bolster education, employment and business opportunities in Rotherham.
Contractors Clegg worked with Smith of Derby to repair the clock which is once again in pride of place on the building.
The restoration of the clock is part of a £5.9m project to breathe new life into the former school, which will span three floors, featuring bookable workspaces, serviced hot-desking facilities, seminar rooms, a community coffee shop, and an apprenticeship and skills development centre.
The historic school educated children in Maltby from 1932 until 1967, when it merged with the local secondary modern and became a comprehensive. The school closed in 2012 and fell into a state of disrepair, before Rotherham Council won a bid for £4.5m via the government’s levelling up fund.
David Sutton, chief executive officer of Maltby Learning Trust, said: “This is a time for new beginnings, and we are all extremely excited to hear the clock chime once again.
“This marks a key milestone in the refurbishment project, and we are edging closer to completing works to repurpose the old Grammar School building, creating a community resource that will accommodate local services, support wellbeing, employment and enterprise and provide substantial learning opportunities for the Maltby community.
“The building will extend Maltby Learning Trust’s Post-16 specialist facilities and create an incubator space for training, apprenticeships and start-up support in the leisure and hospitality sectors.”
