The chimes marked a significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of the historic school into a community hub, set to open later this year. The chimes, heard on March 26, symbolise the revival of a landmark that has stood silent for 14 years, into a community hub to bolster education, employment and business opportunities in Rotherham.

Contractors Clegg worked with Smith of Derby to repair the clock which is once again in pride of place on the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restoration of the clock is part of a £5.9m project to breathe new life into the former school, which will span three floors, featuring bookable workspaces, serviced hot-desking facilities, seminar rooms, a community coffee shop, and an apprenticeship and skills development centre.

Maltby Grammar School clock

The historic school educated children in Maltby from 1932 until 1967, when it merged with the local secondary modern and became a comprehensive. The school closed in 2012 and fell into a state of disrepair, before Rotherham Council won a bid for £4.5m via the government’s levelling up fund.

David Sutton, chief executive officer of Maltby Learning Trust, said: “This is a time for new beginnings, and we are all extremely excited to hear the clock chime once again.

“This marks a key milestone in the refurbishment project, and we are edging closer to completing works to repurpose the old Grammar School building, creating a community resource that will accommodate local services, support wellbeing, employment and enterprise and provide substantial learning opportunities for the Maltby community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad