Malton Roman Festival: Celebrating a Yorkshire market town's historic roots with battle re-enactments
Malton Museum's Roman Festival, held on Saturday, saw re-enactments and cavalry and parades, with shield wielding and sword decorating and more.
To Louise Lewis, festival organiser and volunteer, the event is a celebration of the origins of the two towns of Malton and Norton, and the founding of Delgovicia.
"It is important, we feel, that we celebrate the heritage of that time," she said. " Although we have no stonework we can see it's still visible in the landscape today."
The Romans first arrived in the area in AD70, building what was intended to be a temporary fortress at the same as they descended upon York.
Malton Museum is predominantly an archaeological museum, and the festival is entirely reliant on volunteers.
Saturday's Roman event, originally planned for July but postponed due to poor weather, saw brighter skies this weekend with large crowds enjoying the day.
There were live demonstrations, marches and weapons demonstrations, as well as a mini museum. Then arena displays, with Roman interest groups including MAP archaeology, Roman Roads Research Association, FFWAP, and the Yorkshire Archaeological & Historical Society.
Additionally, there were author signings, and children's activities with shield and sword decorating, dressing up in chainmail, and marches.
Ms Lewis said the museum, with many of its collections and displays centred around the archaeology of the area and its history, aims to share that story and celebrate its rich history.
From the Roman period, there is an "extensive" collection of artefacts. And while little of the fort has been excavated, it does explore Roman life in the region and documents some of Malton’s earliest inhabitants.
"Our town is shaped because the Romans were here," said Ms Lewis. "We were put on the map by the Romans, through different points of our history here in Malton we've had a large part to play in the history of the nation. It matters because we should never forget where we come from, and who stood here before us."