Malton Roman Festival: Celebrating a Yorkshire market town's historic roots with battle re-enactments

Malton's very footprint today was to be founded on its Roman roots. Now celebrating that glorious heritage a family festival has brought the market town's rich history to life.

Malton Museum's Roman Festival, held on Saturday, saw re-enactments and cavalry and parades, with shield wielding and sword decorating and more.

To Louise Lewis, festival organiser and volunteer, the event is a celebration of the origins of the two towns of Malton and Norton, and the founding of Delgovicia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is important, we feel, that we celebrate the heritage of that time," she said. " Although we have no stonework we can see it's still visible in the landscape today."

The 2nd Malton Museum Roman Festival 2023 held in Orchard Field, Malton. A celebration of Roman life in Malton and Norton with live action demonstrations from the Roman Cavalry by Equistry, marching and battle sequences from Magister Militum, Roma Antiqua and Legio VI Victrix. Pictured Roman legionaries (left to right) Steve Waghorn, (Sextus Calius Tuscus), Dave Grainger, (Marcus Minvcius Mudenus), Martin Williams, (Gavis Aerisus) and Phil Clegg, (Quintus Furentius Firmus) from Legio VI Victrix Eboracum march around the camp. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 23rd September 2023.

The Romans first arrived in the area in AD70, building what was intended to be a temporary fortress at the same as they descended upon York.

Malton Museum is predominantly an archaeological museum, and the festival is entirely reliant on volunteers.

Saturday's Roman event, originally planned for July but postponed due to poor weather, saw brighter skies this weekend with large crowds enjoying the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were live demonstrations, marches and weapons demonstrations, as well as a mini museum. Then arena displays, with Roman interest groups including MAP archaeology, Roman Roads Research Association, FFWAP, and the Yorkshire Archaeological & Historical Society.

Members of reenactment group Legio VI Victrix Eboracum during Malton Museum's Roman Festival in Malton, North Yorkshire. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Additionally, there were author signings, and children's activities with shield and sword decorating, dressing up in chainmail, and marches.

Ms Lewis said the museum, with many of its collections and displays centred around the archaeology of the area and its history, aims to share that story and celebrate its rich history.

From the Roman period, there is an "extensive" collection of artefacts. And while little of the fort has been excavated, it does explore Roman life in the region and documents some of Malton’s earliest inhabitants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad