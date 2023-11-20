Malton’s Grade II*-listed Wesley Centre restoration marked by burying time capsule

A time capsule has been buried in a town centre building for future generations to discover.

To mark the restoration of Malton’s Grade II* Wesley Centre children gathered items which may of interest to people in years to come.

The transformation of the Methodist church at the heart of Malton will see it open next spring as a modern community hub, with a 600-seat auditorium. It will be largest such space in Ryedale.

Paul Emberley, trustee, and Wesley Centre development lead, said: “Whilst working on the restoration of the Wesley Centre, the architects and builders found historic artefacts embedded in floorboards and walls, including a 1902 opera programme.

"This sparked an idea to engage with the local primary school children to take part in a time capsule project.

“It’s very special that local schoolchildren are exploring what items and ideas encapsulate the times we live in for the time capsule, and what they want to pass on for the future.

"Just as with the Wesley Centre, it’s important to preserve what matters, while looking to the future.”