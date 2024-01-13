A campaign group whose members persuaded Sheffield City Council to halt the demolition of an historic pub has revealed that part of the building has now collapsed.

In an update to supporters on Friday about the current condition of the Market Tavern, Hallamshire Historic Buildings said: “When HHB learned just before Christmas of the decision to demolish the historic Market Tavern, we immediately appealed to Sheffield City Council to look for another way. We managed to persuade them to halt works whilst outside help was found.

"National heritage organisation SAVE Britain’s Heritage offered to bring in a conservation-accredited engineer to offer a second opinion on the structural condition of the building and whether it could be made safe. Sheffield City Council accepted this offer, and say that demolition remained on hold.

"However the council now says that, in the few hours after that offer was received and accepted, the whole upper storey and roof structure of the building fell down by itself, with all the rubble falling back into the building.

"A visual inspection of the building on Thursday 11 January by an engineer engaged by SAVE raised questions about why measures to help secure the building and protect it from damage hadn’t been taken when concerns were first raised and the roof removed in late 2023. The lack of action to protect the structure doesn’t match up with the council’s previous public commitment to refurbishing the Market Tavern.

"This was a building of obvious good quality, yet since the council took ownership in 2006 its story has been one of neglect and decline. It is tragic, especially when the council has adopted a Heritage Strategy and says it has a new commitment to heritage, that such a shambles could occur in the name of ‘regeneration’.”

The 18th-century pub was deemed unsafe while work was being undertaken to remove asbestos at the end of last year. Further investigations found that the chimneys were unstable.

Sean McClean, director of regeneration and development at Sheffield City Council, said: "Safety must be our number one priority when it comes to the buildings in Sheffield and unfortunately, we have been left with no option but to demolish the Market Tavern as it has been found to be unsafe."

Campaigners had hoped for the building to be restored as a focal point for the Castlegate regeneration scheme.

The Market Tavern first opened in 1797, but was rebuilt by Sheffield brewery Thomas Berry & Co in 1914. It was originally called The Rotherham House.