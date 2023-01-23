Mary Ward lived from 1585 to 1645 and founded a religious order at the Bar Convent in York.Mary is so significant that, each year, to mark the anniversaries of her birth and her death, her life and works are celebrated worldwide with Mary Ward Week.

But why is this? Why was this woman so important that she is remembered 378 years after her death?

Experts tell us she was an extraordinary woman from Yorkshire who paved the way for ground-breaking local, national and international change.

She was the foundress of the religious order in residence at the Bar Convent, now known as the Congregation of Jesus. Dr Hannah Thomas, Special Collections Manager, said: “It was Mary Ward’s vision and determination that pioneered the idea of religious sisters working as missionaries - and her mission was to educate girls. Both were unheard of at the time and Catholicism was illegal in this country.

Dr Hannah Thomas, Special Collections Manager at the Bar Convent in the gallery of Mary Ward's Painted Life

“She challenged the status quo, stating that given equal opportunities for education, there would be no difference in what women and men could achieve.

“It is thanks to Mary that her followers established the first ever school for girls in the country in Hammersmith, London in 1669 and the second here at the Bar Convent.

“Today, there are over 200 Mary Ward schools around the world and the Bar Convent is of the highest significance to the global order of religious sisters. Mary is buried in Osbaldwick, York.”

There are activities to mark Mary Ward Week.

There is a family friendly Mary Ward Trail from January 23-30 excluding Sunday. There will be a an introduction to Mary Ward with Dr Thomas.

There will be an introductory talk about the local, national and international importance of Ward on Tuesday at 1pm. It includes admission to the exhibition. Available to purchase on the day with prices adults £6 and concessions £4.

York Residents Festival with Sister Ann Stafford will be held. Sister Ann will be in the exhibition to chat to visitors about the significance of Mary Ward from 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm on Saturday. It is included in admission to the exhibition for 50p with proof of York Residency.

The Annual Mary Ward Service is an ecumenical celebration of the life and legacy of Mary Ward at the Church of St Thomas in Osbaldwick on Sunday (January 29) at 4pm.

For more details, please contact [email protected] if you would like to attend either in person or online.

The Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre looks back to a time when it was illegal to be Catholic, and only boys received a formal education. A group of religious sisters established this secret convent and were the first to educate girls in the country.

