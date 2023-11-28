A sniffer dog called Reid, on a special mission, is helping to save under-threat water voles which live hidden in the North York Moors.

The endangered species, so lovingly portrayed as the affable Ratty in Wind of the Willows, has seen a 90 per cent decline in its numbers over the last 30 years.

Now, after the National Park authority appointed Reid as a top detective, there is a hope he could bring some relief. The conservation detection dog, along with handler Rachel Cripps, has been scouring out the voles' hideaways to chart their numbers for official reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once published, the findings could help secure funding for habitat projects and more.

High five for Reid after another successful expedition

Zara Hanshaw, ecologist for the North York Moors National Park Authority (NYMNPA) said a team of volunteers has been surveying the declining population since 1999.

They found evidence of water voles at only five of 23 sites, which can be tricky to access.

"As the years have gone on, we have been losing water voles," she said. "It's really hard to prove ' absence' with surveys - have they moved on or are we not looking hard enough?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Reid is slightly less fallible than us, he can be more accurate.

Conservation detection dog handler Rachel Cripps and English springer spaniel Reid in action on their vital water vole detection mission in the North York Moors National Park

"Also he has four legs, and can get into the water courses a little bit easier."

American mink have traditionally been the endangered species' biggest threat, Ms Hanshaw explained, so small they can wipe out a colony as they burrow away from threats.

But the water vole, despite its name, is not a good swimmer, she added. With habitat fragmentation, and sudden rises and falls in water levels, they have struggled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have still got them," she said. "We just have less and less as the years go by."

A full report on Reid's findings will be delivered in March, funded as part of a bigger project by Natural England which is also looking at the small pearl-bordered fritillary butterfly.

And as for Reid, a five-year-old Springer Spaniel who was raised to this role, he couldn't be happier.

This is his dream job; said Ms Cripps of RM Conservation, he would do it every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have to tell him when it's time to stop, he would just keep going," she said.

"Conservation detection dogs are another tool that can help fill a gap. They can detect in really low densities, because they use smell rather than sight.

"It's lovely to be a part of this," she added.

"Water voles are our fastest declining mammal. It's really important to have a better understanding, so we can better protect them.

"And it's never just one species really.

"You protect a habitat for one animal, and the chances are you are doing good on a much broader scale."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad