Meet the Yorkshire tailor who has made an Italian-style velvet jacket for King Charles after they met in Bradford

A Bradford tailor has unveilved a bespoke jacket he has made for King Charles – after the monarch complimented a similar garment.

Imran Khan, who runs IK Collections, met the King at Bradford City Hall during the royal visit last November. The 40-year-old businessman was wearing one of his own designs, which caught the monarch’s eye.

His praise led to Mr Khan commissioning a similar evening jacket to be custom-made for the King, and the Italian-style soft velvet garment in rainforest green will now be sent to Buckingham Palace.

It took 126 hours to make, with input from IK Collections’ senior tailors – some of whom have worked at the shop for decades – and young apprentices.

Will we see King Charles wearing his new jacket?

Mr Khan’s business was founded as a tailor’s shop in 1960, and still has premises in Bradford city centre. It has made suits for boxer Amir Khan and politicians Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, as well as Bradford City players and managers.

Imran Khan with his tailors who made the jacket

IK Collections apprentices work on the garment