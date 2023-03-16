News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
1 hour ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
1 hour ago TikTok expected to be banned on government devices over data fears
2 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
2 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
2 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Meet the Yorkshire tailor who has made an Italian-style velvet jacket for King Charles after they met in Bradford

A Bradford tailor has unveilved a bespoke jacket he has made for King Charles – after the monarch complimented a similar garment.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:35 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 11:36 GMT

Imran Khan, who runs IK Collections, met the King at Bradford City Hall during the royal visit last November. The 40-year-old businessman was wearing one of his own designs, which caught the monarch’s eye.

His praise led to Mr Khan commissioning a similar evening jacket to be custom-made for the King, and the Italian-style soft velvet garment in rainforest green will now be sent to Buckingham Palace.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It took 126 hours to make, with input from IK Collections’ senior tailors – some of whom have worked at the shop for decades – and young apprentices.

Most Popular
Will we see King Charles wearing his new jacket?
Will we see King Charles wearing his new jacket?
Will we see King Charles wearing his new jacket?

Mr Khan’s business was founded as a tailor’s shop in 1960, and still has premises in Bradford city centre. It has made suits for boxer Amir Khan and politicians Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, as well as Bradford City players and managers.

Imran Khan with his tailors who made the jacket
Imran Khan with his tailors who made the jacket
Imran Khan with his tailors who made the jacket
IK Collections apprentices work on the garment
IK Collections apprentices work on the garment
IK Collections apprentices work on the garment
The bespoke tailor's shop was founded in Bradford in 1960
The bespoke tailor's shop was founded in Bradford in 1960
The bespoke tailor's shop was founded in Bradford in 1960
YorkshireBradfordBuckingham PalaceBradford City