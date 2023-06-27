Work to bring a derelict Bradford mill back into use could be kickstarted, new plans have seemingly revealed.

Midland Mills, just off Shipley Airedale Road, was once one of Bradford’s most impressive textile mills.

Despite its Grade II listing, the building has been derelict for years, and is currently one of the city’s biggest eyesores.

Midland Mills, also known as British Mohair Spinners, was built in the 1870s and closed in 2001.

Midland Mills 2023

Numerous plans to convert the building into hundreds of apartments have been approved in the past 15 years, but no development has ever come to fruition.

However, a rather mundane planning application recently submitted to Bradford Council seems to show that the residential plans are not dead yet.

An listed building consent application to change the windows in the Cape Street mill from the existing timber to aluminium has been submitted, and says the work will be part of a development that “will bring much needed accommodation and investment into Bradford.”

Few details of the applicant are included, other than the name Gupta and the address of Midland Mills.

A design statement included in the application suggests the work will be part of the wider regeneration of the mill.

It says: “The building sits in the centre of Bradford, it is a well-known iconic mill.

“The proposal is to convert the building with minimal intervention internally and externally.

“This development will bring much needed accommodation and investment into Bradford and this minor change makes sure the long-term look of the building and maintenance is kept to a minimum.

“Very unsympathetic alterations have been made to the external façades in the past. None of these alterations have damaged the building long term, rather it is a series of poorly blocked up doors and windows, rusting rainwater pipes and associated damp, security grilles, air-con units, and a poorly maintained courtyard space that all contrive to downgrade the appearance of the building.

“It should be welcomed that a client is looking to invest large sums of money into this building to make it the iconic building in the centre of Bradford that this application is supported.”

Referring to the need for aluminium rather than wood windows, the application adds: “This is to ensure that the buildings long term maintenance once converted is low, and that the building does not quickly become looking ‘tired.’”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has contacted the agent behind the application for more details about the development, but has yet to receive a response.