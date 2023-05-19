Sets of items by famed Yorkshire furniture maker Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson are set for sale at auctions this weekend.

Thompson, who lived from 1876 to 1955, was renowned for creating figures of mice in his work. He was born in North Yorkshire and his work is highly sought after.

Now Hawley’s auctioneers have two antique and fine art sales on tomorrow (May 20) and Sunday in Beverley.

A spokesman for Hawley’s said: “We have a proliferation of mice from Robert Thompson to include dining table, chairs, corner cupboards, dresser and bowls.”

The items include a corner cupboard estimated at £800 to £1,200 and eight lattice back dining chairs estimated at up to £1,500, plus an oak dresser at up to £3,500.

And two First Edition books by Beatrix Potter : The Tale of Mr Tod and Ginger & Pickles are estimated at £120.

They will be sold together with works by artist Georges Prosper Remi – better known as Herge, creator of The Adventures of Tintin.

Four original sketches by the Belgium artist together with a dedicated note to the recipient from 1953 will be sold.

Hawley’s said this lot is “causing quite a stir with bids from across Europe”.

There will also be a signed cricket bat from 2004 when Warwickshire were County Champions along with other sporting memorabilia to include footballaAnnual 1946-7 by Charles Buchan, Daily Worker Cricket Handbook 1949 and an Instructional Book of The Football Association.

Military items will include a Russian dress sword, a 1918 bayonet and sets of medals from both the First and Second World Wars and a West Yorkshire Yeomanry white metal Cavalry Trooper's dress helmet.

Hawleys Auctioneers was established in 2001 by John and Caroline Hawley and is based in North Cave and Beverley in East Yorkshire.

For a number of years Ms Hawley has been one of the experts on the BBC in their Flog It and Bargain Hunt programmes.

Since 2018 her son James has been involved in the business, introducing software systems to enhance and ensure a timely, secure and comprehensive service for clients in both the selling and buying procedures at Hawleys.

