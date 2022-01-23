Mouseman furniture on display at Craven Museum after being donated by friend of Robert Thompson himself

As a craftsman, his name is synonymous with beautiful furniture, all bearing his trademark mouse somewhere on most of his pieces.

By Grace Newton
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 10:01 am
Updated Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 10:02 am

And Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson’s work has travelled far and wide, still being widely sought after in sales and auctions even nearly 70 years after his death.

But one of the finest collections of Mouseman furniture is much closer to the North Yorkshire village of Kilburn where he plied his trade – in the Craven Museum, in Skipton.

It means that enthusiasts can go and see some staples of Mr Thompson’s work, alongside some that are more unusual.

Charlotte Craig, museum and collections assistant with a Mouseman framed photograph taken in 1953 of Robert Thompson with Kenneth Hodgson who bequeathed his Mouseman collection to the Craven Museum in Skipton where some items are on display.

Items such as bookends, lamp-shades and clocks were given to the museum by the family of Harrogate police officer Kenneth Hodgson, who died in 2010.

Mr Hodgson had been a friend of the master craftsman and even suggested designs and ideas to him.

His relatives were faced with finding a new home for the extensive collection and opted for it to go on display in Skipton, so chose to give it to the museum, which is in Skipton Town Hall.

Jenny Hill, museum and collections lead with Mouseman bookends formerly owned by Kenneth Hodgson who bequeathed his Mouseman collection to the Craven Museum in Skipton where some items are on display.

The council chamber is furnished almost entirely from Mouseman pieces bearing the famous carving.

The Mouseman workshop is still operational in the village of Kilburn and the Thompson family still hold the trademark.

