And Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson’s work has travelled far and wide, still being widely sought after in sales and auctions even nearly 70 years after his death.
But one of the finest collections of Mouseman furniture is much closer to the North Yorkshire village of Kilburn where he plied his trade – in the Craven Museum, in Skipton.
It means that enthusiasts can go and see some staples of Mr Thompson’s work, alongside some that are more unusual.
Items such as bookends, lamp-shades and clocks were given to the museum by the family of Harrogate police officer Kenneth Hodgson, who died in 2010.
Mr Hodgson had been a friend of the master craftsman and even suggested designs and ideas to him.
His relatives were faced with finding a new home for the extensive collection and opted for it to go on display in Skipton, so chose to give it to the museum, which is in Skipton Town Hall.
The council chamber is furnished almost entirely from Mouseman pieces bearing the famous carving.
The Mouseman workshop is still operational in the village of Kilburn and the Thompson family still hold the trademark.