National day to commemorate lost trawlermen to be explored after being raised in Commons by Yorkshire MP

Karl Turner, the Labour MP for Hull East, spoke of his “immense pride” that the Yorkshire city already commemorates trawlers lost in the industry annually, but asked for similar memorials to be introduced across the country.

Transport Minister Robert Courts said officials have been asked to “explore” the request, and asked MPs in coastal and communities dependant on the fishing industry whether they would contribute to any planning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking during the Adjournment Debate on Monday evening, Mr Turner said: “As someone who is born and bred in Hull, it is a source of immense pride every year that hundreds of people will brave the January wind and cold on the banks of the Humber to attend the service to lost trawlermen.

Karl Turner

“That’s how much it means to the people of our city.”

Mr Courts responded: “I think there is merit in exploring the idea of a national memorial day to those who have lost their lives and I have asked my officials to explore this proposal further.”

Speaking after the debate, Mr Turner said: “An official day to remember those who paid the ultimate price to put the national dish on the table is long overdue, so I’m delighted the Government have committed to taking this forward.

“I have been humbled and moved by the messages of support, both from cross-party MPs representing fishing communities as well as people in our city who are fully behind this campaign.