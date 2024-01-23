It looks after 680,000 acres of land and 780 miles of coastline, yet it would struggle to maintain the 500-plus houses, castles and monuments on the property if it wasn’t for the diligence of an army of volunteers.

Now two National Trust properties in Yorkshire have launched an appeal for help ahead of what is expected to be a busy 2024.

East Riddlesden Hall near Keighley and Nostell Priory near Wakefield rely on the goodwill of its volunteers but more are always needed.

Darcy Allen, Visitor Experience Officer, welcoming their new volunteers (left to right) Sandy and Jo Gillan, Sue Longfield, Denny Clayton, Heather Hayden, Paula Hinchliffe, and Dee Stott. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty

Nostell Priory will be hosting drop-in days tomorrow (Jan 24) from 10.30am to 12 noon and 1.30pm to 3.30pm and again on Saturday (Jan 27) from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

A National Trust spokesman said: “In general, there’s no age limit. As long as you can make a useful and safe contribution, the activity is suitable for your age, it won’t harm you and there’s no legal age requirement - driving, for example - then you’re welcome to volunteer.

“However, there are some exceptions. Anyone under 18 must have permission to volunteer from a parent or guardian and must be supervised by an adult. We cannot always provide supervision so this may restrict younger people to volunteering with their parent or guardian.”

Volunteers can give as much or as little time as they wish. In general, there is no minimum time volunteers must give but some roles, such as room guide, benefit from regular involvements – for example, one shift a week.

Many properties and sites also offer one-off volunteering opportunities especially for groups, whether that’s with your family or a group of work colleagues.

As a volunteer there is no pay. A spokesman said: “We will ensure you don’t lose out financially by covering your agreed out-of-pocket expenses, such as travel between your home and where you volunteer.”

There is training but that depends on the role. For example, a volunteer countryside ranger might receive formal chain saw training while a room guide will probably learn most by talking to other experienced volunteers.

However, every volunteer receives a thorough induction to their role, so that they feel confident in what they are being asked to do.

East Riddlesden Hall was built in 1642 by a wealthy Halifax clothier, James Murgatroyd. The hall is a Grade I listed building and it has featured in various television programmes.

Nostell Priory is a Palladian house near Crofton on the road to Doncaster from Wakefield. It dates from 1733, and was built for the Winn family on the site of a medieval priory.

The Priory and its contents were given to the National Trust in 1953 by the trustees of the estate and Rowland Winn, 3rd Baron St Oswald.