New look for Bradford's Media Museum with £6m transformation for City of Culture

A radical new look is to be revealed for one of the region's biggest family attractions with £6m in funding for the National Science and Media Museum ahead of Bradford's City of Culture.

The Bradford museum is to benefit from a "once-in-a-generation" transformation, with new galleries and improvements to the building's entrance.

The museum is to see a temporary closure from June so that works can be carried out, before it reopens next summer ahead.

This £6m capital project, called Sound and Vision, will see two "significant" new galleries and the complete remodelling of two floors of the building along with a new lift.

Bradford's National Science and Media Museum. Image: Tony Johnson

The aim is to secure the museum's position as a "cultural cornerstone", harnessing younger audiences and fostering opportunities ahead of Bradford's year as City of Culture 2025.

Museum director Jo Quinton-Tulloch said this investment will help "futureproof" the museum for decades to come.

“This major investment in the museum will radically transform our visitor offer both in terms of content and accessibility," she said.

"In the new galleries, visitors will be able to find stories that resonate with them, showing how all areas of our collections – from photography to gaming – are embedded in every aspect of our lives, and inspiring the next generation of creatives, inventors and scientists."

Existing displays on level three and five of the museum are to be gradually be removed from next month, while the Wonderlab, Kodak Gallery, Games Lounge and temporary exhibitions will stay until the summer.

The museum, when it opened in 1983, was home to the largest cinema screen in Britain, and has confirmed its IMAX and Pictureville Cinemas will stay open throughout.