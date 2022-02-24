Bingley Five Rise Locks: New six tonne lock gates fitted at Yorkshire's world-famous ‘wonder of the waterways’

Repairs to the Grade I listed Bingley Five Rise Locks in West Yorkshire have involved replacing one of Britain’s tallest sets of lock gates at the world-famous landmark.

The project is part of the Canal & River Trust’s four-month, £55 million winter works restoration and maintenance programme across the 2,000-mile network of canals and rivers in England and Wales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bingley Five Rise Locks, which were completed in 1774, lift boats around 18 metres (60ft), with the five locks operating as a “staircase” flight – with the lower gate of one lock forming the upper gate of the next.

Engineers from the Canal and River Trust replace Britain's tallest set of lock gates at Bingley Five Rise Locks

Each gate is seven metres tall and weighs about six tonnes.

The new lock gates have been hand-crafted using traditional methods in the trust’s workshops at Stanley Ferry, near Wakefield.

The trust said a single lock gate can take up to 20 days to make and has a working life of around 25 years.

The project is part of a four-month, £55 million winter works programme by the charity

In order to be watertight they need to be built very precisely, fitting snugly to the masonry of the 200-year-old lock walls.

The charity said it has been working with specialist waterways contractor Rothen Group, which has provided a 40-tonne crane boat to carry out the heavy lifting of the complex lock gate replacement from the water.

Sean McGinley, Yorkshire & North East regional director for the Canal & River Trust, said: “Constructed over two centuries ago, Bingley Five Rise is one of the wonders of the waterways.”

Mr McGinley said: “Each year thousands of boaters and towpath users come here to enjoy spending time on the canal.

Bingley Five Rise Locks is the UK's steepest lock flight lifting boats around 18 metres (60 feet)

“Research proves people feel happier and healthier by water, and more people than ever before are discovering canals and rivers as perfect spots for local recreation and exercise.