Holocaust Centre North presents more than120 local stories and materials from survivors and refugees who rebuilt their lives in the north of England after escaping or surviving Nazi persecution.

Based at the University of Huddersfield, the centre is now launching a new programme of weekend events, talks and family activities to enable visitors of all ages to creatively engage with its permanent exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This mostly free programme of weekly events is aimed at bringing to life the centre’s collections and archives, as well as its themes of survival, persecution, history, loss, migration, resilience and hope.

Pictured Lilian Black, Chair of the Holocaust Survivors' Friendship Association, whose father Eugene Black, was a Holocaust survivor and 1 of 16 people featured in the exhibition held at the University. Picture James Hardisty

Hannah Randall, head of learning at Holocaust Centre North, says: “Our Sunday events give new audiences the chance to engage with our work who normally may not be able to due to their work or family commitments.

"Sundays also give us the space to offer programming outside our usual offer to bring history to life through hands on activities, talks and creative programming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Sunday programme starts this week on April 28, when people are invited to join the centre’s dedicated learning team for activities that will test their skills and knowledge. This event is free for people of all ages and drop-ins are welcome.

Items in the 'Through Our Eyes' exhibition at Holocaust Centre North.

On Sunday, May 5, attendees are invited make their own zine reflecting on their experiences of visiting the centre.

Third generation Holocaust survivor Elissa Winston will talk about her family’s story of the genocide and her grandmother’s story of survival on Sunday, May 12.

Then on Sunday, May 19, there will be a talk on the work of Louise K Wilson, produced as part of Encountering Survival, the series of audio guides made for the centre’s Through Our Eyes exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy Craggs is Holocaust Centre North’s head of collections but she has also interviewed members of the armed forces for 25 years, both for her doctoral thesis ‘An Unspectacular War? Reconstructing the History of the 2nd Battalion East Yorkshire Regiment during the Second World War’ and also on behalf of museums and archives across the UK.

Her first book resulted from a promise she made to the veterans of the 2nd Battalion to tell their story.

Her talk at the centre on Sunday, June 2 aims to bring to life the memories of some of the men who landed on Sword Beach on D-Day.

There will be an an exclusive tour around the permanent exhibition Through Our Eyes, including stories of survivors which could not be fit into the exhibition, on Sunday, June 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on Sunday, June 16, Ruth Steinberg will present an afternoon of stories, music and humour in her performance of A Flower Is Not A Rat.