What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

Playing with our calf Chloe in our family garden near Boroughbridge and my brothers chasing me with the goose called Lucy. I also never forget early memories of my mum rescuing cold lambs in the bottom of the Aga and having them running around the kitchen to keep them warm.

What’s your favourite part of the county?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alice Wombwell is the guardian of Newburgh Priory

It may sound obvious but it is Coxwold. We're very privileged to live in such a breathtakingly beautiful part of the county, with its rolling hills, a wonderful pub and the White Horse on the horizon, just a few miles away. The amazing landscape has always inspired me, painting there from when my grandmother lived in the village when I was a child through to watching our own children now grow up in these glorious surroundings.

What’s your idea of a perfect day out/weekend in Yorkshire?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would be a fry up with the children, followed by a huge walk in the hills with the dogs and then home to defrost in front of the Aga with cups of tea. A perfect weekend would also be a trip to Robin Hoods Bay. It probably include the inevitable pub lunch, maybe a trip to the York art gallery and definitely a family film night on the Saturday night.

Do you have a favourite walk?

The White Horse at Kilburn, North Yorkshire, Britain's largest white horse in surface area situated on the SSW facing steep slope of Roulston Scar. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

My favourite walk is where Turner used to paint at the top of the White Horse - there's a great circular walk there with lots of climbing steps, incredible views and gliders twirling in the air above you.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star would you like to take for dinner?

I grew up watching Monty Python with my family so I guess Michael Palin would be an obvious choice and I bet he still has some great ‘Python’ stories that no-one knows. He has also done some interesting travel shows and works with some amazing charities.

What’s your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’ ?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not really hidden but I would have to say Brimham Rocks. We've taken our children there so many times to scramble around and it is enormous fun and free which is always a nice word. That or Helmsley Arts Centre.

If you could choose somewhere to own for a day, what would it be?

I think I'd like to own the York Art Gallery for the day and fill it with wonderful works by Yorkshire artists from Barbara Hepworth to David Hockney, Damien Hirst to Henry Moore. I also might sneak in some of those paintings of Yorkshire by Turner.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

It's God's own county! Doesn't that say it all? In all seriousness I think it’s a combination, a perfect blend of the nicest, kindest and most down to earth people you could meet simply getting on with their lives and loves in some of the most picturesque landscapes and places on earth. There is a pace of life here that is unique, charming and much sought after by those who have ever experienced it.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My family have always supported Leeds United Football Club, my mother had a season ticket and would take my brothers when they were little and even my grandmother would often go.

Do you have a favourite restaurant/ pub?

The Fauconberg Arms in Coxwold. It is a wonderful proper pub, with delicious food, a great atmosphere and the best pub quizzes. We are also lucky to have the amazing Tommy Banks on our doorstep with his Black Swan at Oldstead, they actually come and forage for some of the ingredients on the Estate and get their Christmas Trees from us.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

We try to support as many of our local food shops as possible as there are fewer and fewer left and they are such important parts of our community. One of our favourites is Thorntons Butchers in Easingwold – a family run butchers who make the best pork pies, scotch eggs and sausage rolls!

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a complicated question really. In ways Yorkshire has opened up significantly in the last 40 years with a much greater emphasis on leisure, travel and tourism and transport links with the rest of the country have improved. All this means that more people visit and live in Yorkshire than ever before which has helped communities adapt and evolve especially with the downturn in some of the other Yorkshire economies from farming through to industrial. This however brings its own challenges and issues that need to be managed carefully.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

My mother Penny who is sadly no longer with us. She was a selfless woman who dedicated her life to her family, her friends, her animals and the myriad of charities, events and associations that she was involved in. To this day I still don’t know how she managed to fit everything in, organise so many important charity events, set up the fairs, cater the lunches and still make sure that she was always there for her family and friends. She is the person that we all, normally unsuccessfully, strive to be!

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Yorkshire has always had a significant influence in my life and in my work from an early mural of the White Horse bank for my grandmother to the art courses that I now run from the Priory. As a landscape it is hard to find a more beautiful place to paint and I can’t think of a more relaxing and inspiring place to paint in. I love that I am now able to open up my home and share it with other fellow artists and let them experience what I have grown up with.

If a stranger only had time to visit one place, where should it be?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newburgh Priory of course! It's a hidden gem steeped with history and beauty set within stunning grounds. Plus who doesn't want to see where the body of Oliver Cromwell is buried ... minus his head.