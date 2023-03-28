New energy-efficient homes will be coming to a former mill site, under new plans submitted by a housing association.

Dewsbury-based Connect Housing wants to build “high-quality, energy-efficient” homes at the site of Newsome Mills on Ruth Street, in Newsome near Huddersfield. The proposed homes have also been described as “affordable.” The historic textile mill – which dates back to 1827 – went up in flames in 2016 during a suspected arson attack. The fire ravaged the building with only the clock tower surviving.

Before applying for planning permission to develop the derelict site, Connect Housing is holding two community drop-in sessions to discuss the proposals. These are taking place this week with one already held on Monday, March 27. The other is coming up this Thursday (March 30) between 6pm and 8pm at Newsome Scout Hall.

Green councillors have already welcomed the plans.Greens Leader Coun Andrew Cooper said: “I am really pleased that Connect Housing are proposing to bring this derelict site into use.

Newsome Mill has been ravaged by fire

“I’ve had a sneak peek at the plans and what is particularly exciting is that their plans will use the remaining walls and that the development will restore the shape of the former mill which will I am sure be welcomed by the community.”