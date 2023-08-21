The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) reopened 50 years ago and to commemorate its milestone we have taken a look back at some of the iconic moments at Yorkshire stations including photos of filming Heartbeat and Harry Potter.

The NYMR Preservation Society was formed in 1967 and after running various open weekends and steam galas during the early 1970s with permission from British Railways.

After numerous work done on the railways in Goathland, Pickering, Grosmont and Levisham such as bringing in locomotives, carriages, signalling and making alterations to tracks, stations were reopened in 1973.

Since then, the NYMR railways have grown in popularity due to them being chosen as filming locations for ITV show Heartbeat and the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Here are some retro photos of the railways before and after they were opened.

1 . Steam Gala at Goathland Early members' only steam gala at Goathland in June 1970. Photo: John Hunt

2 . Levisham Station The station in 1968. Photo: Nigel Trotter

3 . Goathland Station The station used to shoot Heartbeat scenes over 17 years and the first Harry Potter film. Photo: NYMR Archive