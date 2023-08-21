North Yorkshire Moors Railway 50th anniversary: 17 photos of Yorkshire stations in Goathland, Pickering, Grosmont and Levisham through the years from 1968 to now including Heartbeat and Harry Potter filming scenes and the Flying Scotsman
The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) reopened 50 years ago and to commemorate its milestone we have taken a look back at some of the iconic moments at Yorkshire stations including photos of filming Heartbeat and Harry Potter.
The NYMR Preservation Society was formed in 1967 and after running various open weekends and steam galas during the early 1970s with permission from British Railways.
After numerous work done on the railways in Goathland, Pickering, Grosmont and Levisham such as bringing in locomotives, carriages, signalling and making alterations to tracks, stations were reopened in 1973.
Since then, the NYMR railways have grown in popularity due to them being chosen as filming locations for ITV show Heartbeat and the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.
Here are some retro photos of the railways before and after they were opened.
1 / 5