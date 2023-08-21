All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

North Yorkshire Moors Railway 50th anniversary: 17 photos of Yorkshire stations in Goathland, Pickering, Grosmont and Levisham through the years from 1968 to now including Heartbeat and Harry Potter filming scenes and the Flying Scotsman

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) reopened 50 years ago and to commemorate its milestone we have taken a look back at some of the iconic moments at Yorkshire stations including photos of filming Heartbeat and Harry Potter.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 21st Aug 2023, 14:41 BST

The NYMR Preservation Society was formed in 1967 and after running various open weekends and steam galas during the early 1970s with permission from British Railways.

After numerous work done on the railways in Goathland, Pickering, Grosmont and Levisham such as bringing in locomotives, carriages, signalling and making alterations to tracks, stations were reopened in 1973.

Since then, the NYMR railways have grown in popularity due to them being chosen as filming locations for ITV show Heartbeat and the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Here are some retro photos of the railways before and after they were opened.

Early members' only steam gala at Goathland in June 1970.

1. Steam Gala at Goathland

Early members' only steam gala at Goathland in June 1970. Photo: John Hunt

Photo Sales
The station in 1968.

2. Levisham Station

The station in 1968. Photo: Nigel Trotter

Photo Sales
The station used to shoot Heartbeat scenes over 17 years and the first Harry Potter film.

3. Goathland Station

The station used to shoot Heartbeat scenes over 17 years and the first Harry Potter film. Photo: NYMR Archive

Photo Sales
Mirvale en route from Pickering to Grosmont in February 1969.

4. Mirvale

Mirvale en route from Pickering to Grosmont in February 1969. Photo: John Boyes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:North Yorkshire Moors RailwayYorkshirePickeringFlying ScotsmanBritish RailwaysITV