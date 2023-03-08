North Yorkshire Moors Railway introduces new £40 annual pass and free travel for children for 2023 season

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway has introduced a new annual pass and two-tiered ticketing for its 2023 season.

The heritage line has simplified fares and options for passengers following feedback since Covid restrictions on travel were lifted.

For the first time, there is the option to purchase a £40 annual pass which will give unlimited access to standard timetabled services on the route – only excluding the likes of specials and Pullman dining trains.

The previous system of adult and child fares and peak and off-peak pricing will also be removed at the end of the month. Adult visitors have the choice of buying either the annual pass or a single-use £15 ticket for shorter journeys. Children under the age of 15 will now travel free at all times.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway

It comes as the North Yorkshire Moors Railway admitted the cost of running steam services was becoming almost prohibitive due to rises in coal prices, meaning it will look to reposition itself as a ‘living history museum’ centred around its buildings, locomotives and staff. Volunteers will be trained to tell stories about the line’s history and the emphasis will be on education and engagement as well as the railway operations.

Director of corporate services Laura Strangeway said: “Our timetable and ticketing had become increasingly tricky to manage and maintain. We’ve listened to our visitors and simplified the offering with the view to providing better value for money, enabling more visitors to access the railway and see the full works of the charity.

“Not only will more people be able to access and use the railway, we are encouraging our visitors to Gift Aid at no extra cost to help relieve some of the pressures from our day-to-day operation.

“As we prepare for the new season, our principal message is still the same - the NYMR is a place where people can come and explore the rich industrial, cultural and natural heritage - a committed railway charity that does more than just move people.”

