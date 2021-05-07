The incredibly popular attraction will open the heritage line and stations from May 15 following weeks of preparations, and will run two trains to Whitby every day, as well as an intermediate service between Pickering and Grosmont.

To mitigate risks caused by coronavirus, the full trains will have to be pre-booked end to end services with set departure and return times. However, the intermediate service will allow people to hop on and off.

Volunteers have been busy cleaning all aspects of the heritage line, from its stations to the locomotives, in preparing for the opening which is now under two weeks away.

Preparation for the reopening of North Yorkshire Moors Railway is in full swing. (Credit: Charlotte Graham)

Chris Price, general manager at NYMR, said: “It was a huge relief when the government announced its roadmap, which now enables the railway to plan and prepare for when it can reopen. It will be great to see the staff and volunteers preparing the engines, stations, shops and tea rooms, ready to welcome passengers once more”.

All services will be released as a staggered approach, in line with government guidance and all passengers aged 16 years plus, unless exempt, will be required to Track & Trace, adhere to social distancing and wear a face covering.

