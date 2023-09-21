The North Yorkshire Moors Railway 50th anniversary steam gala has got off to a flying start. Pictures by Bruce Rollinson.

The steam gala runs until Sunday (Sep 24) and features a number of iconic and classic locomotives to celebrates 50 years since the railway began running passenger services. It features an intensive timetable with services starting at 9am every day and trains every half an hour, with special late extended services also available until 10pm on Friday and Saturday.

Visitors can also experience a host of exciting events and activities such as the Annual Steam Gala Beer Festival at Goathland Station with a selection of real ales and ciders from local breweries such as Helmsley Brewing Co. and Whitby Brewery.

Pickering Station will host an array of trade stalls featuring railway memorabilia, books, and model railways featuring 00 and N gauge scale layouts from Scarborough & District Railway Modellers.

At Grosmont Station visitors will be able to visit the engine shed and see some of the locomotives being prepared and restoration projects taking place.

Among the locomotives running for the four day event are BR Standard ‘Riddles’ 4MT No. 75069, courtesy of the Severn Valley Railway as well as Caledonian Railway 2P No. 55189 courtesy of the Scottish Railway Preservation Society.

Other guest locomotives includes LNER A4 pacific locomotive 'Sir Nigel Gresley' No. 60007 and Great Central Railway and David Clarke Railway Trust’s BR Standard Class 9F 2-10-0 No. 92214.

