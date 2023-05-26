All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van

North Yorkshire Moors Railway will not run steam trains 'until further notice' after lineside fire

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway will run diesel-only services for the forseeable future after a steam engine caused another lineside fire this week.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 26th May 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 12:00 BST

The heritage railway was forced to take similar measures last summer, when a series of moorland fires were caused by embers from steam locomotives.

Chief executive Chris Price said: “Due to the lineside fire that took place on May 25, we can confirm that we will be operating our heritage diesel fleet along the heritage line until we see a change in weather conditions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Due to this there will be changes to our planned timetable, so please check the website in advance of visiting.

Most Popular
The first day of the summer season for The North Yorkshire Moors Railway. People stop to watch as the train heads over the North Yorkshire Moors towards Pickering Station.The first day of the summer season for The North Yorkshire Moors Railway. People stop to watch as the train heads over the North Yorkshire Moors towards Pickering Station.
The first day of the summer season for The North Yorkshire Moors Railway. People stop to watch as the train heads over the North Yorkshire Moors towards Pickering Station.

“We apologise to those passengers impacted; the safety of both staff and passengers is always our priority. We would like to thank the North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service for all their assistance.”

The fire service confirmed they were called to Eller Beck near Goathland just before midday on May 25. Crews from Lythe, Goathland, Whitby, Malton and Kirkbymoorside dealt with a lineside fire covering approximately 40,000 square metres that had spread to open moorland. Gamekeepers also assisted in dampening down hotspots.

Concerns over the environmental impact of lineside fires have become a major issue for heritage railways, who are also reducing steam fleet usage due to high coal prices.

Related topics:North Yorkshire Moors RailwayWhitbyMalton