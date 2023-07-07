A £150,000 project to repair a historic building that has seen the Bronte sisters and Patti Smith pass through its doors has been completed.

The Old School Room in Haworth was designed and built by Patrick Bronte, and Charlotte, Anne and Emily Bronte all worked in the school at some point.

The 191-year-old building is now an important part of village life, hosting community events, beer festivals, and – in 2013 – a concert by New York punk legend Patti Smith.

Earlier this year a £150,000 scheme to restore and repair the building’s roof began, and has recently been completed.

The old schoolroom in Haworth

The renovation took three months to complete and was funded by a £130,000 grant from Keighley Towns Fund, with additional funding from the Bernard Sunley Foundation and Pilgrim Trust.

The original 1832 roof has now been sensitively restored and properly insulated at the venue.

Averil Kenyon, Chair of The Bronte Spirit charity, which manages and maintains the building, said: “The stone slates had been worn and damaged over the years and the roof sometimes leaked. Work to insulate it will not only improve the warmth of the building but also its sustainability.

“The building is Grade II-listed so it was important that all the work kept the integrity of the building while ensuring it’s in the best condition to continue as a thriving village hall at the heart of the community.”

Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s Portfolio Holder for Regeneration, Planning and Transport, said: “The Old School Room is a very important building not just for Haworth but also for the nation.

“It’s a crucial part of the district’s literary heritage, as well as a community hub and I am delighted that money from the Keighley Towns Fund has been able to secure and protect the fabric of the building well into the future.”

Chair of Keighley Towns Fund Ian Hayfield said: “We are pleased to have been able to support the restoration of this historic building, which is still very well-used and well-loved to this day. The variety of projects supported by the Towns Fund is incredible and each one contributes to our area in a uniquely positive way.”

The Old School Room was built by the Reverend Patrick Bronte, father of Charlotte, Emile and Anne, in 1832 and was extended in 1850 and 1871. As well as working there as a teacher, Charlotte’s wedding reception was held there in 1854.