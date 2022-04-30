To mark the anniversary the Trolleybus Museum at Sandtoft near Doncaster is holding a special Bradford Corporation themed event at the museum over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Bradford 844 was the last trolleybus to ride in 1972 and will be fully operational over the weekend along with Bradford 746 and two others from Doncaster and Huddersfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart David from the museum at the wheel of the Bradford 844 trolleybus which undertook the final run in Bradford and the UK on 26th March 1972.

However, from then on moves were made to start phasing them out in favour of motor buses.

Stewart David, director and chief operating officer at the museum said: “To have seen a trolleybus on the streets of Bradford you will have to be well over 50. I come from Reading and I was seven when that finished. At the time everybody was going for motor buses and when London Transport decided to get rid in the late 50s, places like Reading and Maidstone, Teesside and Bradford did.”

Tomorrow there will also be a car rally and the Lord Mayor of Bradford, Coun Shabir Hussain is expected to attend.

Bradford 844 was the last trolleybus scheme to operate in the UK and finished in March 1972.