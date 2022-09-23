One of Yorkshire's smallest chapels which has no mains water or electricity to close after over 150 years

Hartoft Primitive Methodist Chapel, near Pickering, was built in 1865 to serve a community of isolated farms, and can only fit 40 people inside. It has no mains water or electricity supplies.

Unusually, it did not serve a congregation which has significantly reduced over the years. In 1914 it had a catchment of the same 20 houses and farms that are still there today and even in the 1860s the area was sparsely populated, though it did also support a small school.

Hartoft resident Nicky Johnson said: “It has struggled to survive as an active chapel for several years, following the passing of several local stalwarts, who held onto the tradition, cleaned and cared for the building and the grounds and supported services. Several residents have tried their very best to keep the chapel open, but as members of the congregation have passed on, and others have become unable to attend for health reasons, the numbers attending services have dwindled away. It is no longer viable.”

Services had dwindled to around twice a month in recent years.

The final services, which will be followed by a sale of harvest produce, are on Sunday October 9 at 2.15pm and Wednesday October 12 at 7pm. All are welcome.