The owners of a historic Dales estate have been refused permission to convert a 17th-century barn because the access required for emergency vehicles would have a damaging impact on the landscape.

Jamie Roberts, whose family own the Kilnsey Park Estate in Wharfedale, requested consent to renovate the bank barn, which has been derelict since the 1970s, into an education space for visitors, with overnight accommodation in the old hayloft. Adult outdoor courses would be held at the site while the accommodation would offer a glamping experience.

The building, called Renard Close Laithe, is Grade II-listed and was built in 1667, when it was part of Kilnsey Old Hall’s holdings. The Robertses applied to convert it into a study barn with exhibition space, trout smokery and gutting room in 1995, but this work was never carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A heritage report carried out by their agents read: “The proposed scheme is to repair and convert the barn into a flexible space capable of hosting educational visits as well as providing seasonal eco-barn visitor accommodation. These new uses will provide the building with a viable and sustainable long term future and protect the historical significance and integrity of the barn with minimal impact.”

Kilnsey Park Estate is known for its trout fishery and smokehouse

The scheme did not include any car parking and access was to be for pedestrians only, but after concerns were initially raised about fire safety, amended plans were submitted for a track and turning head through the woodland to give access to fire engines.

The Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority planning officers’ report stated: “In terms of the changes to the building itself there would be very little apparent change externally, but taking account of the comments of the Fire Officer there would need to be access to the site from a track descending from Mastiles Lane (this was originally to be a path).

"While a footpath would have some visual impact its limited width could potentially be accommodated with careful design and sympathetic surfacing materials. However, the provision of a vehicle track part way to the site within the woodland that includes a formal turning head would affect the character of the landscape greatly. The setting of this listed barn is also important and forms part of the heritage asset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While the proposed changes to the building in isolation can be considered acceptable, the Fire and Rescue Authority has identified a need to be able to access the building for fire tenders. Sprinkler systems have been suggested as a mechanism for fire safety but this still does not mitigate the need for fire tenders to have access to the site.

The barn was built in the 1660s but has been disused since the 1970s

"The policy for barn conversions is framed in such a way to resist proposals for field barns to intensive uses because there is often a need for associated infrastructure. While the use proposed does not result in intensive external changes to the building the track and turning head to be formed from Mastiles Lane would be visible in the landscape.

"It would result in significant detriment to the character of the area and wider setting of the listed heritage asset meaning that the proposal cannot be accommodated without a significant impact upon the wider setting of the asset.”

The application was therefore refused.

The Kilnsey Park Estate is a major visitor attraction in the area and particularly known for its fishery and smokehouse. There is also a pony trekking centre, wedding venue and cafe, and the estate hosts Kilnsey Show.

Estate owner Jamie Roberts' great-grandfather Sir James Roberts owned Salts Mill in Saltaire and donated Bronte Parsonage in Haworth to the nation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad