A developer has submitted notice of their intent to build wind 65 turbines on some of Yorkshire’s most culturally and ecologically valuable moorland – close to a ruined farmhouse associated with the Bronte sisters.

Calderdale Wind Farm Ltd have filed scoping documents with Calderdale Council via a consultant ahead of a full planning application in respect to the Walshaw Moor Estate at Heptonstall, near Hebden Bridge.

The estate is owned by Boundary Mill retail entrepreneur Richard Bannister, whose family are well-known in the Craven area and also run the Coniston Hotel near Skipton.

The site covers 2,352 hectares of land previously used for livestock grazing and grouse shooting either side of the three Walshaw Dean reservoirs.

Calderdale Council have raised concerns about the impact of the wind farm scheme on historic monument Stoodley Pike

The council accepted the scoping report, which was submitted in September, on December 14 and invited the developers to consult a number of official stakeholders about the proposal.

The scheme is for 65 turbines of between 150 and 200 metres in height on the boundary of the Calderdale and Bradford council districts.

The estate is part of the South Pennines Site of Special Scientific Interest, and a turbine would be situated less than a kilometre away from Top Withens, the ruined farmhouse which was the inspiration for Wuthering Heights in Emily Bronte’s famous novel. The Bronte sisters often took walks on the moors around the abandoned 16th-century building, which is not listed and is owned and maintained by Yorkshire Water.

The wind farm would also be a short distance from the Bronte Way footpath and the Bronte Waterfalls, and 2.5km from National Trust site Hardcastle Crags. It would be visible from settlements including Heptonstall, Haworth and Hebden Bridge.

Top Withens, the ruined farmhouse that inspired Emily Bronte's novel Wuthering Heights

In Calderdale Council’s response to the estate’s planning agents, officers confirm that the applicant has indicated their wish to end grouse shooting and the management of the moor for field sports. The turbines would have a lifespan of 25-30 years, and would then be decommissioned.

Leeds Bradford Airport have expressed initial concerns about the impact of the turbines on air traffic, and the National Trust have stated that they would not offer use of their access roads from Hardcastle Crags onto the moor, usually used by tenant farmers, to construction vehicles.

On the subject of the Bronte connections, Calderdale Council’s response letter states: “The site and wider area sit in Bronte Country and was home to local author Ted Hughes (amongst others). The surrounding moorland is intrinsically linked with literature and is, therefore, considered to be internationally important in terms of its role in British culture and tourism. The sense of openness and wild, remote, landscape are fundamental to Wuthering Heights.

"While there are key locations associated with the Brontes, the sense of the vastness of the moors behind Haworth is equally as important as it immerses visitors into the landscape described in the novels. While there has been some change to the moors due to management for grouse shooting and reservoirs, the absence of tall infrastructure is notable. The outline of the hills rising up in the distance, and then the open tops with space all around them defines the skyline.

A site plan for the wind farm

"Stoodley Pike is a monumental obelisk built by public subscription. The monument was originally started in 1814 to commemorate the surrender of Paris to the allies, and finished after the Battle of Waterloo when peace was established. This monument collapsed, but was rebuilt in 1856 when peace was restored after the war with Russia. Stoodley Pike is located on the tip of a high moorland plateau above Todmorden. It is remarkable for its exposed moorland setting and affords views over the glaciated valley with its historic settlements and on towards the upland pastures, historic farmsteads and moorland beyond. Its remote setting contributes to its significance.

"Stoodley Pike is an icon of Calderdale. The monument and the moors around it attract many walkers, runners, cyclists, horse riders and ornithologists. The effect of the development on the setting of this listed building should be fully understood.”

"Bradford Council notes that the proposal could result in profound harm to this internationally recognised cultural asset of the Bronte landscape. They consider that the significance is such that there has been previous very serious exploration of promoting the landscape, including the application site and its immediate surroundings for World Heritage Site status, on the basis of the literary importance. However, it is not currently designated as a World Heritage Site.”