Oxenhope Charity Straw Race 2023: The best photographs from a quirky Yorkshire tradition on its 45th race day

A blustery finish in formidable conditions brought champions to a challenging summit.
The quirky tradition of the Oxenhope Charity Straw Race, seen every summer in the Pennine village near Keighley, is always held on the first Sunday in July.
For some, wielding hay bales for miles as the gusty winds blew, it proved more a slog than a saunter, and as they neared the uphill finish there was a certain slackening of pace.
James Hardisty, photographer for The Yorkshire Post, headed for the hills to catch these stunning pictures.
1. Tradition
First held in the mid 1970s, the tradition was born - as many are - in a pub over a pint of ale. Legend has it that two local farmers had made a bet about racing between pubs, having a drink at each. As the night continued, the bet grew, ending with a pledge to do so while carrying a hay bale. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Charity
Over the years the event has raised over £450,000 with funds donated to Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, Haworth Riding for the Disabled and other local causes. Photo: James Hardisty
3. ... and a pint of beer
Teams are timed, running the race in fancy dress and carrying a bale of straw weighing up to 20kg. The tricky bit is that they must visit six pubs along the 2.5 mile route, drinking a pint in five along the way. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Chilly winds
For crowds gathered to watch the conditions may have been challenging, and certainly windier than some might have hoped. Photo: James Hardisty