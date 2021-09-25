Damien Hirst's The Virgin Mother at Yorkshire Sculpture Park. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

With the leaves changing colour and a nip in the air, why not spend time soaking up the history and landscapes of Yorkshire at one of these popular parks?

The following Yorkshire parks were the highest ranked on TripAdvisor for families to visit.

1. Roundhay Park, Leeds

It is one of the largest Municipal parks in Europe and has been named as one of the region’s leading green spaces in the Good Parks Guide.

Covering more than 700 acres of land, lakes and woodland, the park offers many walking routes where you can take in The Gorge - area of outstanding natural beauty with lake views, gardens and parkland sites.

The park has National Plant Collections, Canal Gardens, the Monet and Alhambra Gardens and Tropical World, also known as Butterfly Gardens and Butterfly World, which is a popular tourist attraction.

It has a star rating of four and a half out of five on TripAdvisor with 2,526 reviews.

2. Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield

The outdoor gallery and international centre for modern and contemporary sculpture art is located within the 18th century Bretton Hall estate and was founded in 1977 by Peter Murray.

It was the UK’s first sculpture park and is home to artwork attributed to Yorkshire artists like Barbara Hepworth, Henry Moore, Andy Goldsworthy, David Nash and James Turrell.

The artwork is displayed across six indoor galleries and 500 acres of open air galleries. With its various restaurants, events programme, and stunning views, it is the perfect place to brush up on Yorkshire’s culture.

It has a star rating of four and a half out of five on TripAdvisor with 4,239 reviews.

3. Temple Newsam, Leeds

Here you can enjoy nature trails, walking routes, cycling and horse riding.

If you would like to enjoy a picnic with the family, Temple Newsam park has beautiful lakeside gardens and a playground.

Temple Newsam includes three lakes, each with its own unique environment.

The lower lake is set in a parkland backdrop; the middle lake - and largest lake - is bordered by beds of perennials including Primroses and Hostas; and if you cross the bridge you will find the grass and bamboo garden surrounding the small top lake.

The house itself is from the Tudor-Jacobean times and is famous for being the birthplace of Lord Darnley, notorious husband of Mary Queen of Scots.

It has a star rating of four and a half out of five on TripAdvisor with 1,150 reviews.

4. Beaumont Park, Huddersfield

At this park, there is no shortage of wildlife to explore on the nature trail. Animals to look out for include badgers, squirrels, foxes, woodpeckers, hedgehogs, frogs, owls, butterflies, insects, and bats.

Beaumont Park was founded by Henry Frederick Beaumont, from Scarborough, on August 8, 1879. The land was rocky and very steep, with spectacular views over the Holme Valley.

It has a star rating of four and a half out of five on TripAdvisor with 241 reviews.

5. Hardcastle Crags, Hebden Bridge

There are endless walking paths at Hardcastle Crags for you to explore. Here you can discover tumbling streams, trek across deep ravines or climb jagged rocks.

With its various landscapes, you can go for a walk around Gibson Mill or you can venture to wider valleys with vast views and picnic spots.

It has a star rating of four and a half out of five on TripAdvisor with 621 reviews.

6. Lister Park, Bradford

The park was named after local industrialist and inventor, Samuel Cucliffe Lister and it is one of Bradford’s biggest parks.

It includes the Cartwright Hall museum and art gallery, botanical gardens and geological trail, a special sensory garden, a boating lake, the ‘Norman Arch’ which was built in the Victorian times and the Mughal Water Gardens.

It has a star rating of four and a half out of five on TripAdvisor with 245 reviews.

7. Shibden Park, Halifax

This estate is one of West Yorkshire’s most significant heritage sites and the stunning grounds surrounding it were commissioned by Anne Lister.

The structure and design of the beautiful landscape were inspired by the early 19th century.

Families can take a relaxing walk around the tranquil Wilderness Garden, cascade and pools and you can also take a tour of the fruit garden, which offers a variety of heritage fruit trees recently planted to reflect the different types that were grown at Shibden more than 200 years ago.

It has a star rating of four and a half out of five on TripAdvisor with 320 reviews.

8. Sheffield Botanical Gardens

These gardens were opened in 1836 and are listed by English Heritage as a Grade II site of special historic and architectural interest.

The gardens are home to a beautiful collection of plants from varied temperate areas all over the world.

There are more than 18 different garden areas based on geographical or botanical styles.There is also a well-preserved fossil of a tree-like Lepidodendron shown in the Evolution garden which is approximately 312 million years old.

It has a star rating of four and a half out of five on TripAdvisor with 1,796 reviews.

9. Valley Gardens, Harrogate

This park is perfect for a chilled and relaxing stroll; it is an English Heritage Grade II listed garden which includes 17 acres of formal gardens, leisure activities and woodland.

There is also a large playground for children to enjoy, which includes a paddling pool, as well as a crazy golf course and two tennis courts.

It has a star rating of four and a half out of five on TripAdvisor with 2,500 reviews.

10. Peasholm Park, Scarborough

This tourist attraction offers a variety of fun action-packed activities to enjoy with the family, including boating, golf, naval warfare battles and musical shows.

With its oriental theme, pagoda, lake and waterfalls, the view isn’t bad either.